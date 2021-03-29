Which animals could have passed Covid-19 to humans?

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :First it was snakes and then the endangered pangolin before Asian ferret badgers were put in the dock.

Scientists have been scrutinizing a Noah's Ark of animals to find out whether -- and how -- the coronavirus was transmitted from bats to humans, with the prime suspect changing from one study to another.

Cats, dogs, badgers, lions and tigers have also been in the spotlight -- not to mention minks, which have been culled in the millions.

After AFP published findings of a report by experts convened by World Health Organization (WHO) Monday, here is a recap of the suspects.