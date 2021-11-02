UrduPoint.com

Whistleblower Blasts Facebook's Meta Rebrand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Lisbon, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety.

The former Facebook engineer, who leaked a trove of internal documents that have sparked weeks of criticism of the social media giant, also called on its chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to step down.

Speaking at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Haugen said was "unconscionable" that Facebook was trumpeting its ambitions to develop the "metaverse" -- a virtual reality version of the internet -- rather than focusing on fixing existing problems.

"Over and over again Facebook chooses expansion in new areas over sticking the landing on what they've already done," she told an audience of tens of thousands in the Portuguese capital.

"Instead of investing in making sure their platforms are a minimum level of safe, they're about to invest 10,000 engineers in video games." Facebook last month announced that it will hire 10,000 new staff in Europe over the next five years in its bid to build the metaverse, which would use virtual reality to make online experiences -- like chatting to a friend, or attending a concert -- feel face-to-face.

The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus.

Critics have derided the rebrand as an attempted distraction from the avalanche of damaging revelations from Haugen's leaked documents.

The "Facebook papers" show that company executives knew of their sites' potential for harm on numerous fronts, including the uncontrolled spread of hate speech in developing countries as well as Instagram's impact on teens' mental health.

Haugen has accused Facebook of ignoring concerns raised by its own employees in the pursuit of profit.

- 'Overwhelming' - Asked if Zuckerberg should step down, she said: "I think Facebook would be stronger with someone who's willing to focus on safety, so yes." She went on: "It doesn't make him a bad person to have made mistakes, but it is unacceptable to continue to make the same bad mistakes after you know that those are mistakes." Haugen has testified before US and UK lawmakers in recent weeks, but the Web Summit -- which she officially opened, with an explosion of confetti raining down from the ceiling -- marked her first appearance before a wider public.

She said it was "overwhelming" to speak in front of so many people, telling the crowd: "Right now my heart is beating about as fast as I can imagine." Facebook vice president Nick Clegg, who is due to address the Web Summit on Tuesday, will likely reject Haugen's suggestion that the metaverse project equates to a mass investment in "video games".

Zuckerberg last week showcased a much-mocked promo of what the metaverse could eventually look and feel like -- which was indeed playful, involving flying koi carp and a card game with a robot.

But Silicon Valley enthusiasts believe the metaverse could represent the next great leap in the evolution of the internet, eventually blurring the digital world seamlessly with the physical one, creating a wealth of new economic opportunities.

The metaverse is the theme of numerous events at this year's Web Summit, which runs through Thursday.

"I think some of the discussion will be, 'how much of it is hype and how much of it is real?'" Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave told AFP.

Some 40,000 attendees are flying into Portugal for the tech conference -- all of them requiring proof of vaccination or a negative PCR -- in a test of the return to mass events.

Organisers have hailed the fact that host country Portugal enjoys one of the world's highest vaccination rates.

Related Topics

Internet World Video Games Europe Social Media Facebook Company Robot Mark Zuckerberg Lisbon Same United Kingdom Portugal National University All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

9 hours ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

9 hours ago
 Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians A ..

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

8 hours ago
 Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Afri ..

Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

8 hours ago
 At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high- ..

At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.