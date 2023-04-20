UrduPoint.com

White House Announces New Artillery Ammunition For Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 01:00 AM

White House announces new artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The White House on Wednesday announced a new package of artillery ammunition for Ukraine as the pro-Western country gears up for an expected counter-offensive against Russian invasion.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package will include ammunition for the HIMARS multiple rocket system and artillery rounds. Details were to come later from the Pentagon.

The package, "as part of our ongoing efforts to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's brutal invasion," will "include more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS rocket systems and anti-armor systems, as well as additional artillery rounds," Jean-Pierre said.

The United States is leading an unprecedented effort by NATO and other allied countries to supply Ukraine with weaponry and other aid as the country pushes back against a Russian onslaught that began in February 2022.

Ukraine is preparing an attempt at a counter-offensive driving Russians back from swaths of occupied territory in the east and south of the country.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Pentagon White House United States February From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

7 minutes ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

1 hour ago
 US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in ..

US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in Commercial Vehicle Fuel Demand

1 hour ago
 'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler ..

'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike

1 hour ago
 Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Cond ..

Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Condition for Joining Strategic Ar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.