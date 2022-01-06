White House appeals for 'restraint' by Kazakh authorities

Washington, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The White House on Wednesday urged Kazakh authorities to show "restraint" in dealing with violent civil unrest.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United States supports "calls for calm" and said protesters should be able to "express themselves peacefully," urging the authorities "to exercise restraint.

"Psaki said "crazy Russian claims" about a US hand behind the mass demonstrations are "absolutely false and clearly a part of the standard Russian disinformation playbook."