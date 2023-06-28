Open Menu

White House Blasts Harassment Of Pakistani Origin Reporter Who Questioned Modi About Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 08:40 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The White House has condemned the online harassment of Sabrina Siddiqui, an American journalist of Pakistani origin who asked India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his Hindu nationalist government's human rights record when he visited the White House last week.

"We're aware of the reports of that harassment. It's unacceptable, and we absolutely condemn any harassment of journalists anywhere, under any circumstances," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said about the online harassment of Ms. Siddiqui, who works for The Wall Street Journal, a leading financial newspaper. Sabrina's mother is a Pakistani and her father was born in India but raised in Pakistan.

Referring to Ms. Siddiqui's online harassment by pro-Modi Indians, Kirby said, "That's just completely unacceptable, and it's antithetical to the principles of democracy that … were on display last week during the state visit." White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration is "committed to the freedom of the press, which is why we held a (joint) press conference last Thursday" with US President Joe Biden and Modi, during the Indian premier's official two-day state visit.

During the press conference, Ms. Siddiqui asked the Hindu leader what steps he was taking "to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities" in India and "to uphold free speech.

" "Our Constitution and our government and we have proved democracy can deliver. When I say deliver, regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender – there is absolutely no space for any discrimination (in my government)," Modi said in response.

Before becoming prime minister, Modi was banned from the U.S. for the role he played in the 2002 Gujarat riots, in which some 2,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed. Since taking office in 2014, he's faced criticism for aspects of his human rights record, including censoring journalists and stripping autonomy from the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following her exchange with Modi, Ms. Siddiqui has been the target of online abuse, mainly from the prime minister's allies in India.

The Wall Street Journal responded to the attacks in a statement Monday calling Siddiqui "a respected journalist known for her integrity and unbiased reporting. This harassment of our reporter is unacceptable, and we strongly condemn it."The South Asian Journalists Association also defended Siddiqui. "We want to express our continued support of our colleague @SabrinaSiddiqui who, like many South Asian and female journalists, is experiencing harassment for simply doing her job," the group said on Twitter.

