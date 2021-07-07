Washington, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The White House on Wednesday called the assassination of Haiti's president "horrific" and said the United States was ready to help in the investigation.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the killing by still unidentified assailants a "horrific attack, this tragic attack.

""We will be helpful in any way to the people of Haiti, to the government of Haiti if there's an investigation," she said, adding that the White House was "still gathering information" and that President Joe Biden would be briefed on the incident shortly.