White House condemns 'brazen,' 'callous' Taliban attack

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The United States condemned a Taliban car bombing and gun assault in the capital Kabul on Monday that killed six people and wounded dozens including 50 children.

"This brazen attack demonstrates the Taliban's callous disregard for their fellow Afghans, who have repeatedly voiced the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict," the White House said in a statement.