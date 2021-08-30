White House confirms Kabul airport rocket attack, says operations 'uninterrupted'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the rocket attack at Kabul airport and "operations continue uninterrupted," his press secretary Jen Psaki said early Monday.

"The president was informed that operations continue uninterrupted at (Kabul airport) HKIA, and has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground," Psaki said in a statement.