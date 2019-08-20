UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Mulling Tax Cut To Avoid Recession: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:30 AM

White House mulling tax cut to avoid recession: report

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The White House is considering cutting taxes or revering tariffs to head off a recession, US media reported on Monday, despite President Donald Trump's insistence on the economy's health.

Senior White House officials are considering several moves to stimulate the economy including temporarily cutting the payroll tax to increase workers' monthly take-home pay, The Washington Post reported.

Also under consideration is reversing new tariffs the Trump administration imposed on Chinese goods, according to The New York Times.

The discussion is still in the early stages, and officials have not brought up the idea with Trump, who would have to seek approval from Congress, the newspapers said.

The White House disputed the reports in a statement to the Post, saying "cutting payroll taxes is not something under consideration at this time." Trump on Sunday pushed back against talk of a looming recession after a raft of US data reports last week gave a mixed outlook for the economy.

"I'm prepared for everything. I don't think we're having a recession. We're doing tremendously well," Trump told reporters.

"And most economists actually say that we're not going to have a recession." Earlier on Monday, a survey was released showing that a majority of economists expect a US recession in the next two years -- right around the time of the 2020 election in which Trump is standing for a second term.

Only two percent of the survey's 226 respondents predicted a recession this year, but 38 percent expected a downturn to hit in 2020 and 34 percent in 2021, according to the polls from the National Association for business Economists.

Payroll taxes were cut temporarily during President Barack Obama's term in 2011 and 2012, in an effort to counteract a sluggish recovery from the 2008 recession.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Business China Washington White House Trump New York Congress Sunday 2020 Post Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Chief chairs evaluation meeting

9 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo wins special recognition in Mala ..

9 hours ago

US gives Huawei 90 day reprieve on ban

9 hours ago

Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in ..

9 hours ago

Macron says 'real opportunity' for peace in Ukrain ..

9 hours ago

Russia May Provide Asymmetrical Response to New US ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.