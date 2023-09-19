White House push to fight impeachment 'lies' raises eyebrows

Washington, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The White House is on an offensive to discredit the Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, directing the media to call out "disinformation" in unusual messaging that observers warn could backfire.

The White House memo to the media came after Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week opened a formal impeachment inquiry, citing corruption allegations against Biden as he bowed to pressure from his party's hardliners loyal to Donald Trump.

The probe has thus far not turned up any concrete evidence to back the claim that the president financially benefited from his son Hunter Biden's business dealings, something that even some Republicans have conceded.

Apparently frustrated with media coverage that plays up evidence-free Republican claims, the White House has implored the editorial leadership at news outlets to "ramp up its scrutiny" of their allegations.

"Covering impeachment as a process story -- Republicans say X, but the White House says Y -- is a disservice to the American public who relies on the independent press to hold those in power accountable," the memo said.

"In the modern media environment, where every day liars and hucksters peddle disinformation and lies everywhere from Facebook to Fox, process stories that fail to unpack the illegitimacy of the claims... only serve to... obscure the truth." Attached to the memo was a 14-page fact- checker-style dossier rebutting seven Republican claims about the inquiry that it denounced as "all politics and no evidence."While behind-the-scenes efforts to influence news coverage are far from rare, the elaborate memo was perceived by some as direct instructions to the press that could complicate the fight against disinformation in a pre-election year.

It came across as a "pretty unusual" attempt to overtly influence coverage from a White House that "underestimates the optics of how this looks," Roy Gutterman, a Syracuse University professor, told AFP.