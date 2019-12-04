UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Rejects Impeachment Report, Says No Evidence Of Wrongdoing

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:51 AM

White House rejects impeachment report, says no evidence of wrongdoing

Washington, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The White House on Tuesday dismissed the impeachment report issued by the US House Intelligence Committee saying it had "failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing" by President Donald Trump.

"At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a reference to committee chairman Adam Schiff.

"This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations," Grisham said. "Chairman Schiff's report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing."The House report released Tuesday said the evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction was "overwhelming."

Related Topics

White House Trump Democrats

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

2 hours ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

2 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

2 hours ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

2 hours ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

2 hours ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.