White House Says 50% Of Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Covid
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:00 AM
Washington, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House said Friday, as inoculations rise in response to the surging Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
"50% of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated. Keep going!," Cyrus Shahpar, White House Covid-19 data director, said in a tweet.