White House says 50% of Americans fully vaccinated against Covid

Washington, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House said Friday, as inoculations rise in response to the surging Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

"50% of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated. Keep going!," Cyrus Shahpar, White House Covid-19 data director, said in a tweet.