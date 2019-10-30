White House says Democrats' new impeachment plan still a 'scam'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The White House on Tuesday rejected a plan by congressional Democrats to bring the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump out in the open, saying the process remains a "scam."The "Democrats' impeachment has been an illegitimate sham from the start as it lacked any proper authorization by a House vote," Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

The revamped procedures announced in the House earlier Tuesday do "nothing to change the fundamental fact that House Democrats refuse to provide basic due process rights," she said.