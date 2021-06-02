UrduPoint.com
White House Says JBS Sees Russia Group Behind Cyberattack

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

New York, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :An American subsidiary of Brazilian meat processor JBS told the US government that it has received a ransom demand in a cyberattack it believes originated in Russia, the White House said Tuesday.

JBS received the demand from "a criminal organization likely based in Russia" following an attack that has affected its operations in Australia and North America, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"The White House is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals," Jean-Pierre said.

