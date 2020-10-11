UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says New Stimulus Deal Still Possible

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 10:10 PM

White House says new stimulus deal still possible

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :A new Covid-19 economic stimulus package proposed by the White House could still be passed despite opposition from Democrats and some Republicans, President Donald Trump's economic advisor said Sunday.

Asked if the proposed deal was dead, Larry Kudlow told CNN's "State of the Union," "No, I don't think it's dead at all." "We're asking for some targeted areas of assistance that would help this recovery. It is a V-shaped recovery, but there are key areas that could help," Kudlow said.

"These are simple things. They have bipartisan support. We could do it as stand-alone bills, or an omnibus bill, or whatever. But I don't understand the intransigence from my Democratic friends." Markets tanked on Tuesday following Trump's abrupt move to end stimulus talks, but he made an about-face in subsequent days that saw him calling for a deal.

The White House on Friday beefed up its offer, proposing a $1.8 trillion package as Trump himself -- who trails in national polls ahead of the November 3 election -- said that he favored an even larger package.

But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell poured cold water on the chances for a deal, saying Congress is unlikely to agree on a new stimulus package before the election due to differences over how much to spend.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been negotiating for weeks, raising hopes for a huge, new relief package. That would follow up on the $2.2 trillion CARES Act and other measures that brought the total aid passed by Congress to nearly $3 trillion.

Related Topics

Election Dead Senate Water White House Trump Nancy November Democrats Congress Sunday Market All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts decision issuing Decree ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Customs launches new incentives, facilit ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed about outcomes of Departmen ..

1 hour ago

Tajik Ambassador hails UAE&#039;s support to his c ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah to discuss business cooperation wit ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Tajikista ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.