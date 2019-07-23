WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) ::The White House Monday said President Donald Trump was working to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan on issues that were vital to the peace, stability, and prosperity of the South Asia region.

A White House fact sheet released on the occasion of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit said the United States was committed to creating the conditions necessary for a peaceful South Asia.

"President Trump wants to build stronger economic and trade ties with Pakistan, which would benefit both of our countries, as we make progress on core United States security concerns," the statement said.

President Trump had made clear that he wanted to see peace and stability in the region, it added.

"The President acknowledges the initial steps Pakistan has taken to improve regional security and counter-terrorism. Pakistan has made efforts to facilitate the Afghanistan peace talks.

"The path to a strong and enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United States lies in working together to find a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan." The statement said the United States and Pakistan enjoyed a strong economic partnership that benefits both of countries.

"The United States and Pakistan set a new record for bilateral trade in 2018 of $6.

6 billion. United States exports to Pakistan reached a record high of $2.8 billion in 2018, supporting approximately 10,000 American jobs.

"The United States is the largest export market for Pakistan's goods," it added.

"Our trade relationship with Pakistan has been especially beneficial for American farmers." The statement made note of the expanding trade between the countries.

"The United States exported $1.4 billion in agricultural products to Pakistan in 2018.

Over the past 15 years, the United States has been one of the top five investors in Pakistan.

"American energy producers are seeing more and more business opportunities with Pakistan. American companies are incorporating cutting-edge technologies into energy projects throughout Pakistan." The White House said American companies had competed to win more than $3 billion in energy-related business in Pakistan.

"Pakistan has purchased extensive amounts of American liquefied natural gas (LNG), including 22.8 billion cubic feet of LNG from March 2017 to April 2019.

"ExxonMobil re-established its presence in Pakistan in 2018 after 27 years and is working to increase LNG imports."