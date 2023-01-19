White House slams Republican appointments to US House Oversight Committee

HOUSTON, US, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Biden administration slammed Republican members of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday for appointing controversial members of their party to the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Included on the appointment list were Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona, who were both stripped of their committee assignments during the last session of Congress for spewing violent rhetoric toward other lawmakers.

Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania was also appointed to the committee. Perry was a key Republican involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

"These are members who have promoted violent rhetoric and dangerous conspiracy theories, including suggesting violence against political opponents, trafficking in anti-Semitic lies, and defending and downplaying a violent insurrection against our democracy," said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre at a news conference.