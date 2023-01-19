UrduPoint.com

White House Slams Republican Appointments To US House Oversight Committee

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 10:40 AM

White House slams Republican appointments to US House Oversight Committee

HOUSTON, US, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Biden administration slammed Republican members of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday for appointing controversial members of their party to the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Included on the appointment list were Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona, who were both stripped of their committee assignments during the last session of Congress for spewing violent rhetoric toward other lawmakers.

Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania was also appointed to the committee. Perry was a key Republican involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

"These are members who have promoted violent rhetoric and dangerous conspiracy theories, including suggesting violence against political opponents, trafficking in anti-Semitic lies, and defending and downplaying a violent insurrection against our democracy," said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre at a news conference.

Related Topics

Election Democracy White House Georgia Congress 2020

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

10 hours ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.