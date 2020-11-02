White House slams US' top infectious disease expert after his criticism

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Trump administration has denounced Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top American infectious disease expert, following his comments to the Washington Post that criticized the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's unacceptable and breaking with all norms for Dr. Fauci, a senior member of the President's Coronavirus Taskforce and someone who has praised President (Donald) Trump's actions throughout this pandemic, to choose three days before an election to play politics," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement to CNN.

Deere took issue with Fauci's comments where the doctor seemingly praised Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign. Fauci told the Post that the Democratic nominee's campaign "is taking it seriously from a public health perspective." While Trump, Fauci said, is "looking at it from a different perspective." He said that perspective was "the economy and reopening the country," according to the Post.

"As a member of the Task Force, Dr. Fauci has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy, but he's not done that, instead choosing to criticize the President in the media and make his political leanings known by praising the President's opponent ...,"Deere said.

Fauci, a leading member of the government's coronavirus response, said the United States needed to make an "abrupt change" in public health practices and behaviors, according to the Post. He said the country could surpass 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day and predicted rising deaths in the coming weeks.

"Dr. Fauci knows that the risks today are dramatically lower than they were only a few months ago with mortality rates falling over 80%. The Trump Administration, through the work of the Task Force, continues to surge testing, PPE, personnel, and capacity to protect the vulnerable, help schools reopen, and respond to conditions on the ground," Deere said.

In Friday's interview with the Post, Fauci also criticized Dr. Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist and Trump's hand-picked coronavirus adviser, for his lack of expertise.

"I have real problems with that guy," Fauci said. "He's a smart guy who's talking about things that I believe he doesn't have any real insight or knowledge or experience in.

He keeps talking about things that when you dissect it out and parse it out, it doesn't make any sense." Atlas responded to Fauci on Twitter, tweeting, "#Insecurity #EmbarrassingHimself #Exposed #CantThrowABall #NoTimeForPolitics." Fauci, in his remarks to the Post, gave a grim warning of a Covid-19 surge as the country heads into fall and winter.

"We're in for a whole lot of hurt. It's not a good situation," Fauci said. "All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly." Deere, the White House deputy press secretary, pushed back on this warning, saying, "Dr. Fauci may have just admitted that he is afraid the cure will be worse than the disease and that unlike the President he has no confidence in the American people to make the best choice for themselves armed with CDC best practices." Fauci's comments came the same day that the US reported 99,321 new Covid-19 cases -- the highest single day number of cases recorded for any country. As of Saturday evening, the country's death toll from the pandemic has topped 230,000.

Meanwhile, 29 US states set new records this month for the most new daily cases since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Fauci's assessment of the country's handling of the pandemic also comes as Trump has continued to insist on holding huge rallies — including four in Pennsylvania on Saturday alone — which only draws attention to the fact that he is dangerously flouting the safety guidelines of his own experts at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, daring Americans to hold him accountable for it on Election Day.

This isn't the first time Fauci has disagreed with the Trump administration for their handling of the pandemic. Earlier this month, the President trashed Fauci as a "disaster" and made baseless coronavirus claims in a campaign call.

Referring to Fauci and other health officials as "idiots," Trump declared the country ready to move on from the health disaster, even as medical experts warn the worst may be yet to come.