White House Urges Canada To Use 'federal Powers' To End Border Blockade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 10:11 AM

White House urges Canada to use 'federal powers' to end border blockade

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States pressed Canada on Thursday to bolster the response to anti-government protests led by truckers blocking access points along the countries' mutual border, the White House said.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas "called his Canadian counterparts, urging them to use Federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border and offering the full support" of his own department, an official said.

US Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg "also spoke with his Canadian counterpart regarding the importance of America's supply chains," the official said."

