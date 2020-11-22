UrduPoint.com
White-led Bulls End Trophy Drought As Female Referee Makes History

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Bulls ended a 10-year trophy drought by beating the Pumas 21-5 on Saturday to win the South African Super Rugby Unlocked competition in the first top-level 15-a-side match in the country refereed by a woman.

Aimee Barrett-Theron, 33, was the history maker and gave a flawless performance at rain-soaked Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria as the Bulls triumphed after leading 21-0 at half-time.

"This is not how we scrum -- sort it out," she instructed the rival front rows two minutes before the break after yet another set-piece reset.

"That is unnecessary -- do not do that," Barrett-Theron told Bulls full-back David Kriel after he pushed an opponent in an off-the-ball incident during the second half.

Bulls captain and Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok loose forward Duane Vermeulen said: "It is great to be champions again after 10 years even though our performance was not up to standard.

