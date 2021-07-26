UrduPoint.com
"White Snake 2" Stays On Top Of Chinese Box Office Chart

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) --:Domestic animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart on Sunday, the China Movie Data Information Network reported.

Sequel to Light Chaser Animation's hit "White Snake," the film finished the day with 63 million Yuan (9.72 million U.S. Dollars) in box office, amounting its total box office to just shy of 200 million.

Following its lead was "Chinese Doctors," a cinematic depiction of China's efforts in combating the COVID-19 epidemic. It generated 39.4 million yuan on Sunday, with its total box office closing in on 1.15 billion yuan.

Coming in third on the daily chart was the animation "Agent Backkom: Kings Bear," which earned 10.6 million during the day.

