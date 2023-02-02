UrduPoint.com

White Starts At Scrum-half For Scotland In Calcutta Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 03:20 PM

London, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Ben White was a notable inclusion in Scotland's starting side to face England in the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham on Saturday after coach Gregor Townsend left regular scrum-half Ali price out of his matchday 23.

White, a year on from his try-scoring debut in the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield, will partner fly-half Finn Russell as Scotland look to launch their 2023 Six Nations with a third win in a row over arch-rivals England.

Price was released by Scotland coach Gregor Townsend to play for Glasgow last weekend, having previously managed only four starts and six bench appearances so far this season, with just 70 minutes of rugby this Calendar year.

Glasgow's Kyle Steyn has seen off competition from Blair Kinghorn and Sean Maitland to replace the injured Darcy Graham on the wing.

In midfield, Chris Harris is on the bench with former Scotland fly-half Townsend recalling Huw Jones alongside Sione Tuipulotu in the centres.

Jones has an outstanding record against England, with four tries in as many matches in rugby union's oldest international fixture.

Up front, prop Zander Fagerson has been ruled out of the 23, having been sidelined since the start of December with a hamstring injury.

WP Nel, who won his 50th cap in November, has been selected at tighthead prop.

Scotland (15-1) Stuart Hogg; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, Jamie Ritchie (capt); Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray; WP Nel, George Turner, Pierre SchoemanReplacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Chris HarrisCoach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

