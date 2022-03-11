WHO advises Ukraine to destroy high-risk pathogens in labs

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens stored in the country's labs to prevent "any potential spills," the UN agency said on Thursday.

In an emailed response, the WHO told Reuters that it has "strongly recommended the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies" to destroy those disease-causing pathogens or toxins, but provided no specifics about their kinds.

According to Reuters, Ukraine has public health laboratories working on disease research, and received support from the United States, the European Union and the WHO.

With no reference to biowarfare, the WHO said it encourages all parties to cooperate in "the safe and secure disposal of any pathogens they come across, and to reach out for technical assistance as needed."Also on Thursday, Dmitry Polyanskiy, first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, tweeted that the United Nations Security Council would convene on Friday to discuss the United States' alleged military biological research in Ukraine at Russia's request.