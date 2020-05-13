UrduPoint.com
WHO 'appalled' By Deadly Kabul Hospital Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

WHO 'appalled' by deadly Kabul hospital attack

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday he was "shocked and appalled" by the deadly attack on a maternity hospital in Afghanistan.

"Civilians and health workers should never be a target," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a virtual press conference at the WHO's headquarters in Geneva.

"The weaponisation of health is not helping anyone," he added, before leading a minute of silence for all healthcare workers slain while trying to save lives.

