WHO appeals for 123.7 mln USD to respond to health needs in Horn of Africa

NAIROBI,Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) has appealed for 123.7 million U.S. Dollars to respond to the urgent health needs of millions of people in the greater Horn of Africa facing an acute food crisis until December.

The funds will go toward urgent measures to protect lives, including shoring up the capacity of countries to detect and respond to disease outbreaks, procuring and ensuring the supply of life-saving medicines and equipment, identifying and filling gaps in health care provisions, and providing treatment to sick and severely malnourished children, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement issued in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on Tuesday evening.

"WHO is looking to the international community to support our work on the ground responding to this dual threat, providing treatment for malnourished people, and defending them against infectious diseases," the WHO director-general said.