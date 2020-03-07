UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Appeals For $20 Mn To Fight Ebola In DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

WHO appeals for $20 mn to fight Ebola in DR Congo

Geneva, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Friday it needs $20 million to fight Ebola in DR Congo, even as the end of the devastating 19-month epidemic finally seemed within grasp.

While the world's attention has been focused on the coronavirus, the last patient being treated for Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo was discharged on Tuesday.

If no more cases are diagnosed, the epidemic will officially end within 42 days from the date of the last confirmed patient's second negative test.

"The end of the outbreak will be declared on April 12" barring further cases, WHO assistant director-general for emergency response Ibrahima Soce Fall told the media in Geneva on Friday.

But he issued a note of warning, saying "it is critical to maintain surveillance and rapid response capacity" in order to quickly diagnose any new cases.

"We have over 1,169 survivors.

So we have an important programme to continue to provide care to survivors, but also to make sure that we don't have any flare-ups," he added.

"We know that the focus is more now on COVID-19, but... we still need an additional $20 million for WHO to maintain the team on the ground because Ebola is also a matter of global health security." DR Congo's most recent Ebola outbreak was first identified in August 2018 and WHO declared it a "public health emergency of international concern" last July.

It has killed 2,264 people in DR Congo, the vast central African country's tenth Ebola epidemic since 1976.

It is the second-most deadly Ebola epidemic in history, after an outbreak killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa from 2013 to 2016.

Since that time, the health authorities have gained a more powerful weapon against the disease: vaccination. Nearly 320,00 people have been vaccinated so far in DR Congo.

Related Topics

Africa World Geneva Congo April July August 2016 2018 Media From Million Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

3 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

3 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

3 hours ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

3 hours ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.