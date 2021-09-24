UrduPoint.com

WHO Backs Antibody Treatment For High-risk Covid Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 09:40 AM

WHO backs antibody treatment for high-risk Covid patients

Paris, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday recommended the synthetic antibody treatment Regeneron for Covid-19, but only in patients with specific health profiles.

Persons with non-severe Covid-19 who are nonetheless at high risk of hospitalisation can take the antibody combo, as should critically ill patients unable to mount an adequate immune response, according to a WHO finding published in BMJ.

Regeneron is only the third treatment for Covid to be recommended by the global health authority, which added it to its "living WHO guideline" on drugs for Covid-19.

In July, WHO gave the nod to a class of drugs that act to suppress a dangerous overreaction of the immune system to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid.

These medicines work well in tandem with corticosteroids, which were first recommended by WHO for use in Covid patients in September 2020.

The Regeneron cocktail of synthetic antibodies -- casirivimab and imdevimab -- has been found to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for unvaccinated, elderly or immunosuppressed patients with Covid, according to three clinical trials that have yet to be peer reviewed, according to the BMJ.

For the second category of patient covered by the new WHO recommendation, another trial has reported a reduced number of deaths, and cases requiring mechanical ventilation, in patients taking the drugs.

"For all other covid-19 patients, any benefits of this antibody treatment are unlikely to be meaningful," the WHO concluded.

Designed by biotech firm Regeneron and marketed by pharmaceutical giant Roche under the name Ronapreve, the treatment was given to former US President Donald Trump during his brush with coronavirus.

When used together, the monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, neutralising the virus's ability to infect cells.

The World Health Organization "welcomes the addition of another therapeutic to the world's arsenal against COVID-19", but expressed concern about the impact of high prices on health inequality.

"Given the high cost and low availability of the combination therapy, (global health agency) UNITAID is negotiating with Roche Pharmaceutical ... for lower prices and equitable distribution across all regions, especially in low- and middle-income countries," WHO said in a separate statement.

"WHO is also in discussions with the company for a donation and distribution of the drug through UNICEF." The UN health authority also called on other manufacturers to submit "bio-similar" versions of the drug for approval.

In July, Japan had become the first country to fully approve Regeneron's antibody treatment for patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.

The antibody combination has been authorised for emergency or temporary pandemic use in a number of countries and regions, including the European Union, United States, India, Switzerland and Canada.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Drugs Canada European Union Company Trump Japan United States Switzerland July September 2020 All Arsenal (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

59 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.