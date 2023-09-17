Open Menu

WHO Calls On China For 'full Access' For Covid Investigators: FT

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

WHO calls on China for 'full access' for Covid investigators: FT

Geneva, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The head of the World Health Organization told the Financial Times he was ready to send a new mission of experts to China to investigate the origins of Covid-19.

"We're pressing China to give full access, and we are asking countries to raise it during their bilateral meetings -- (to urge Beijing) to co-operate," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the FT.

He said the WHO had already written to China asking "to give us information " and for the organisation to send a team "if they allow us to do so".

The international community has been unable to determine with certainty the origins of the Covid pandemic.

The first cases were detected at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, China, suggesting two opposing theories: an escape from a laboratory in the city where such viruses were being studied or an intermediate animal that infected people at a local market.

A team of specialists led by the WHO and accompanied by Chinese colleagues had investigated China in early 2021.

In a joint report, they favoured the hypothesis that the virus had been transmitted by intermediary animal from a bat to a human, possibly at a market.

Tedros said after that all options remained "on the table".

There has not been a team able to return to China and WHO officials have repeatedly asked for additional data.

Tedros has repeatedly said the WHO would not abandon its investigation and has called on Beijing for transparency in sharing data, carrying out investigations and sharing the results.

The WHO lifted the highest alert level that had been in place for the pandemic earlier this year.

Thanks to vaccines, post-infection immunity and better treatment, the virus is now under greater control, although with the arrival of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, new variants are emerging.

apo/ia/giv/yad

Related Topics

World China Immunity Alert Wuhan Beijing 2019 Market All From

Recent Stories

Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

17 minutes ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

1 hour ago
 G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

2 hours ago
 Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

2 hours ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

5 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint c ..

ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint community initiatives

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous