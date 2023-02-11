UrduPoint.com

WHO Chief Arrives In Syria's Quake-hit Aleppo: State Media

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WHO chief arrives in Syria's quake-hit Aleppo: state media

Aleppo, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived on Saturday in Syria's quake-stricken city of Aleppo, state media reported.

Tedros "arrived at Aleppo airport to tour some hospitals and shelters with (Syria's) health minister and the governor of Aleppo", the official news agency SANA said.

His visit came five days after a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria, killing more than 24,000 people including at least 3,553 in war-torn Syria alone.

Upon his arrival, Tedros said he was accompanying "emergency medical supplies of around 37 metric tonnes".

"We are very happy that we could come with the supplies," he told reporters at Aleppo airport.

"This is the first supply we are sending.

" He added that the WHO would continue to provide emergency medical services and bring in more emergency supplies necessary for "trauma management".

"Tomorrow, there will be another round with more than 30 metric tonnes," he said.

He expressed concern over the after-effects of the earthquake, especially the disruption of services.

"People are exposed to diarrhoeal diseases... and other health problems especially mental health problems," he said.

"We will work together to address the impact of the earthquake, not only the emergency services during the earthquake.

Since Monday's earthquake, rescuers and volunteers have been scrambling with little means to find survivors under the concrete debris of collapsed buildings.

Related Topics

Earthquake World Governor Syria Turkey Visit Aleppo Media Airport

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 11th International Studen ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 11th International Students&#039; Dental Conference

54 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to steer out country from diffic ..

Govt taking steps to steer out country from difficult time: PM

3 hours ago
 Emirati teams continue rescue operations in TÃ¼rki ..

Emirati teams continue rescue operations in TÃ¼rkiye&#039;s KahramanmaraÅŸ

4 hours ago
 Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per ..

Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

4 hours ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase ..

&#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase of field hospital in Gaziante ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.