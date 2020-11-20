UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Denies 'taking Sides' In Ethiopia Conflict

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

WHO chief denies 'taking sides' in Ethiopia conflict

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday rejected allegations by Ethiopia that he was backing his native dissident Tigray region in a conflict with the central government.

"There have been reports suggesting I am taking sides in this situation. This is not true," Tedros wrote on Twitter. "I want to say that I am on only one side and that is the side of peace."

Related Topics

World Twitter Ethiopia Government

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

1 hour ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

14 seconds ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

16 seconds ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

22 minutes ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

22 minutes ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.