WHO Chief Denies 'taking Sides' In Ethiopia Conflict
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:30 AM
Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday rejected allegations by Ethiopia that he was backing his native dissident Tigray region in a conflict with the central government.
"There have been reports suggesting I am taking sides in this situation. This is not true," Tedros wrote on Twitter. "I want to say that I am on only one side and that is the side of peace."