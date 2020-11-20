WHO chief denies 'taking sides' in Ethiopia conflict

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday rejected allegations by Ethiopia that he was backing his native dissident Tigray region in a conflict with the central government.

"There have been reports suggesting I am taking sides in this situation. This is not true," Tedros wrote on Twitter. "I want to say that I am on only one side and that is the side of peace."