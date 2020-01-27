UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Heads To China For Virus Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The head of the World Health Organization headed to China on Sunday to discuss how to contain a virus outbreak that has killed 56 people and infected over 2,000 worldwide.

"I am on my way to Beijing, to meet with the government and health experts supporting the #coronavirus response," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

"My WHO colleagues and I would like to understand the latest developments and strengthen our partnership with China in providing further protection against the outbreak.

" The WHO also released its latest data showing a total of 2,014 cases.

The 29 confirmed cases outside China were in 10 countries.

On the advice of an emergency committee of international experts, Tedros last week stopped short of declaring the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

The designation by the UN health agency would prompt more concerted international action as there has been with other outbreaks such as Ebola and the swine flu pandemic, including possible trade and travel restrictions.

