UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Quarantined But Not Tested For Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:10 AM

WHO chief quarantined but not tested for Covid-19

Geneva, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The WHO chief began a first day in quarantine Monday after coming in contact with someone with Covid-19, but does not need to be tested for now, the organisation said.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced late Sunday on Twitter that he would be self-quarantining for the next two weeks, after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for the deadly virus.

"I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine in the coming days, in line with WHO protocols," he told a virtual press briefing, speaking from his home.

"At this time, it is critically important that we all comply with health guidance," he said.

"This is how we will break chains of transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems." Speaking from Tedros's usual perch in the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, emergencies director Michael Ryan told reporters there was no requirement for the UN agency's leader to get tested unless he started feeling sick.

"His testing will depend on the arrival of symptoms or otherwise and he may be tested in the days to come," he said, stressing though that WHO's "current protocol doesn't require that he be tested." "He is at home, in quarantine and as you can see very well, working away and continuing to do his job in supporting the world.

" Ryan stressed that WHO's internal procedures to reduce the risk of infection were good.

- 'Robust risk management' - The agency, he said, has "in place strong and robust risk management mechanisms in order to reduce transmission within the building and to manage that transmission should it occur." He said most staff were working from home, but for those who came in there were temperature checks upon arrival at the WHO headquarters, and they were required to submit a self-declaration of health status every day.

Strict mask requirements and limits on the number of people permitted in offices and meeting rooms were also in place.

But he acknowledged that "there is no environment right now in the world that is without risk." WHO staff "live in the community, their children go to local schools, we shop, we pray," he said, pointing out "we are subject to the same risks that exist in those communities." Most WHO staff who had been infected since the start of the pandemic had been infected out in the community, he said.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead on the pandemic, went further, saying that contract tracing showed that meanwhile said that "we haven't had any transmission take place on the premises. We have no clusters on the premises.""But it is something we are monitoring every day," she said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Twitter Job Geneva Same Van Lead May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

12 minutes ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

1 hour ago

Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi Awards MIT Solve P ..

1 hour ago

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

1 hour ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

1 hour ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.