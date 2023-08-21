Open Menu

WHO Chief Warns Against Impacts Of Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has warned against the impacts of climate change. "Devastating fires, catastrophic floods, extreme heatwaves, and prolonged droughts. Climate change is not a distant threat�it's happening now, impacting lives and ecosystems," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Let's come together, reduce emissions, promote resilience, and forge a sustainable path forward. Our planet and future generations depend on it," he added.

Recent months have seen increasing heat waves, cyclones, floods, droughts and wildfires, with July recorded as the world's hottest month ever on record.

