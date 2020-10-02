WHO chief wishes Trump 'full and speedy recovery'

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, on Friday wished Donald Trump a speedy recovery after the US president and his wife Melania caught Covid-19.

In a tweet, Tedros wished the couple "a full and speedy recovery". Trump is pulling the United States out of the WHO, accusing it of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and being too close to China.