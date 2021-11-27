WHO classifies renamed Covid strain, Omicron, 'variant of concern'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization on Friday declared the recently-discovered B.1.1.529 strain of Covid-19 to be a variant of concern, renaming it Omicron.

"Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology... the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern, named Omicron," the UN health agency said in a statement.