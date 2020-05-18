UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Committee To Discuss Taiwan Exclusion

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

WHO committee to discuss Taiwan exclusion

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) is to raise the question of Taiwan's participation as an observer at the World Health Assembly (WHA), which opens virtually on Monday, before one of its committees.

Taiwan is currently excluded from the WHO but in the midst of escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing around the novel coronavirus, the administration of US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the island's participation at the WHA in spite of opposition from China.

Many heads of state, government and ministers are expected to attend the two-day virtual meeting on the pandemic which the WHO hopes will take a physical form later in the year.

Nearly 15 countries, including Belize, Guatemala, the Marshall Islands and Honduras, have written to the director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asking that the question of Taiwan's participation be added to the agenda.

Asked repeatedly on the subject at a news conference, the WHO said that it only has the role of secretariat of the assembly and that only member states can decide to invite Taiwan or not.

Related Topics

Assembly World China Washington Trump Beijing Guatemala Belize Marshall Islands Honduras From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

50 minutes ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

50 minutes ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.