WHO declared virus emergency at 'right time': head

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization insisted Wednesday that it had declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency in good time for countries to prepare and plan their response.

"Looking back, I think we declared the emergency at the right time" on January 30, said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding that the world "had enough time to respond".