UrduPoint.com

WHO 'deeply Concerned' By Long Covid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

WHO 'deeply concerned' by Long Covid

Geneva, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :With nearly 200 million people known to have had Covid-19, the WHO said Wednesday it was deeply concerned by the unknown numbers who may still be suffering with Long Covid.

The World Health Organization urged people struggling with the after-effects of the virus -- despite having recovered from the acute phase -- to seek medical help.

Long Covid remains one of the most mysterious aspects of the pandemic.

"This post-Covid syndrome, or Long Covid, is something that WHO is deeply concerned about," Maria Van Kerkhove, the UN health agency's Covid-19 technical lead, told a press conference.

The WHO was "making sure that we have recognition of this, because this is real".

She said of those infected with SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus which causes Covid-19 disease -- "many are suffering from long term effects".

"We don't know for how long these effects last and we're even working on a case definition to better understand and describe what this post-Covid syndrome is," said Van Kerkhove.

She said the WHO was working to have better rehabilitation programmes for Long Covid sufferers plus broader research to gain a better understanding of what the syndrome is and how it can be managed.

- More than 200 symptoms - The WHO has held a series of seminars this year aimed at expanding understanding of post-Covid conditions, hearing not only from scientists and doctors but also directly from sufferers themselves.

Little is known about why some people, after coming through the acute phase, struggle to recover and suffer ongoing symptoms including shortness of breath, extreme fatigue and brain fog as well as cardiac and neurological disorders.

Janet Diaz, the clinical care lead in the WHO's emergencies programme who leads the organisation's Long Covid efforts, said there had been more than 200 reported symptoms.

They include chest pain, tingling and rashes, she told a WHO live social media session on Tuesday.

Diaz said some patients had symptoms that dragged on from the acute phase; others got better and then relapsed, with conditions that could come and go; while others had symptoms that only appeared after recovering from the acute phase.

Studies can only go back as far as the first patients to recover from Covid-19, which first emerged in China in December 2019.

Diaz said some people seemed to have post-Covid conditions for three months, and others up to six months.

"We are concerned there may be a small proportion that go on to nine months -- and to longer than that," said Diaz.

The US expert said it was not yet fully understood what caused the post-viral symptoms, with various hypotheses including neurological problems, the immune response to the infection, and the virus persisting in some organs.

Van Kerkhove said: "We advise anyone who is suffering from the long-term effects to seek help."

Related Topics

Hearing World United Nations China Social Media Van Lead May December 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

25 minutes ago
 DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

55 minutes ago
 PML-N leadership's narrative same on corruption: J ..

PML-N leadership's narrative same on corruption: Jamshaid Iqbal

9 minutes ago
 Prime Minister urges world to hold India accountab ..

Prime Minister urges world to hold India accountable for its crimes against Kash ..

9 minutes ago
 Israel Urges UN Security Council to Sanction Iran ..

Israel Urges UN Security Council to Sanction Iran for Alleged Attack on Vessel - ..

9 minutes ago
 UBG lauds govt efforts for increase Pakistan's exp ..

UBG lauds govt efforts for increase Pakistan's export to Italy

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.