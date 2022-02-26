UrduPoint.com

WHO 'deeply Worried' About Civilians In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2022 | 02:10 AM

WHO 'deeply worried' about civilians in Ukraine

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization is "deeply worried" about the fate of civilians in Ukraine following the invasion by Russian troops, the UN agency's European head told AFP on Friday.

"I am deeply worried about the safety, health, and well-being of civilians in Ukraine. I am also concerned that the significant progress made in strengthening the health system in Ukraine in recent years could be derailed," said Hans Kluge, the WHO's Europe director.

"The immediate health risks relate to casualties, as we receive reports of fighting and shelling from across the country. Hospitals will urgently need emergency supplies, including medicines, along with trauma and surgery kits," Kluge added.

At present, the WHO is packing life-saving surgical kits in Dubai for transport into Ukraine, potentially through Poland.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his troops to invade Ukraine.

The invasion has already claimed dozens of lives and displaced at least 100,000 people.

On Friday, Ukrainian troops were battling Russian soldiers in the capital Kyiv.

The WHO "has mobilised all three levels of the organisation in support of this rapidly unfolding humanitarian crisis," said Kluge.

"Global, regional and country teams are closely coordinated to deliver health support to Ukraine and neighbouring countries." He added that the WHO's priorities in Ukraine have shifted "to providing emergency services, trauma care, ensuring continuity of health services, mental health provision and psycho-social support".

However, medicines and vaccines are still needed and the WHO is working closely with the UN and other partners "to ensure humanitarian corridors can be set up to allow the steady flow of life-saving provisions," he said.

The UN health agency has more than 100 staff across the country, although some have had to seek shelter underground.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Dubai Progress Vladimir Putin Poland All From

Recent Stories

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AG ..

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AGP

1 hour ago
 Pakistan safest place for sports related activitie ..

Pakistan safest place for sports related activities : Hasaan Khawar

1 hour ago
 Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence mov ..

Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence move: Shibli Faraz

2 hours ago
 Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pak ..

Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pakistan's progress: President

2 hours ago
 Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

2 hours ago
 Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>