WHO Discusses Declaring Emergency On Monkeypox

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WHO discusses declaring emergency on monkeypox

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Monkeypox experts discussed Thursday whether the World Health Organization should classify the outbreak as a global health emergency -- the highest alarm it can sound.

A second meeting of the WHO's emergency committee on the virus was held to examine the worsening situation, with nearly 15,400 cases reported from 71 countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

On June 23, the WHO convened an emergency committee of experts to decide if monkeypox constitutes a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) -- the UN health agency's highest alert level.

But a majority advised the WHO's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the situation, at that point, had not met the threshold.

The second meeting was called with case numbers rising further.

"I need your advice in assessing the immediate and mid-term public health implications," Tedros told the start of the meeting, which lasted more than six hours.

If the committee advises Tedros that the outbreak constitutes a PHEIC, it will propose temporary recommendations on how to better prevent and reduce the spread of the disease and manage the global public health response.

But there is no timetable for when the committee will reach their conclusions from the meeting or make the outcome public.

