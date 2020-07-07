UrduPoint.com
WHO: 'emerging Evidence' On Airborne Coronavirus Transmission

Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

WHO: 'emerging evidence' on airborne coronavirus transmission

Geneva, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged that there was "emerging evidence" on airborne transmission of the new coronavirus, after an international group of scientists said it could spread far beyond two metres.

"We acknowledge that there is emerging evidence in this field... therefore we believe that we have to be open to this evidence and understand its implications," the WHO's Professor Benedetta Allegranzi told a virtual press briefing.

