UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Estimates At Least 115,000 Healthcare Workers Died In Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

WHO estimates at least 115,000 healthcare workers died in pandemic

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :– The World Health Organization estimates that at least 115,000 healthcare workers have lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus, the WHO chief said Monday on the opening day of the 74th World Health Assembly.

"We estimate that at least 115,000 health and care workers have paid the ultimate price in the service for others," WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said.

"We will lose many more as long as the pandemic rages," he added.

"Health and care workers do heroic things. But they are not superheroes. They're humans, like the rest of us. They sweat and swear. They laugh and cry. They feel and hope many feel frustrated. Helpless," said Tedros.

He said they are affected by a lack of access to personal protective equipment, vaccines, and tools to save lives.

"Globally, we remain in a fragile situation.

No country should assume it is out of the woods." The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of WHO and meets each year typically. In 2021, it is meeting virtually for the second time due to the pandemic.

Also addressing the meeting, the UN chief Antonio Guterres said," We are at war with a virus. We need the logic and urgency of a war economy to boost the capacity of our weapons." He said that COVID-19 has brought a "tsunami of suffering." Switzerland's Health Minister Alain Berset made the opening speech of the gathering in Geneva.

"As we have sought to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize that we are now facing new threats," said Berset.

"Of course, we see the proliferation of variants of the virus, but we also see threats related to the socio-economic consequences of the crisis."

Related Topics

Assembly Tsunami World United Nations Geneva Price Switzerland Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan shares her childhood joke with fans

38 seconds ago

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

41 minutes ago

Summer Spotlightâ€”OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

52 minutes ago

Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next ..

4 minutes ago

Boris Johnson sets wedding date: report

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.