WHO Europe Calls For Better Monitoring Of Euro Spectators

Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:30 PM

WHO Europe calls for better monitoring of Euro spectators

Copenhagen, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Host cities of Euro 2020 football matches need to better monitor the movement of spectators, including before they arrive and after they leave the stadiums, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

"We need to look much beyond just the stadia themselves," Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO's European office, told a press conference when asked about recommendations in the face of rising cases in London and St Petersburg, which a re due to host upcoming quarter-final matches.

