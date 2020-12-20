UrduPoint.com
WHO Europe Calls For Stronger Action To Contain New Virus Strain

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

WHO Europe calls for stronger action to contain new virus strain

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization is calling on its members in Europe to strengthen measures against coronavirus due to the new variant circulating in the United Kingdom, its European branch told AFP on Sunday.

Outside Britain, nine cases of the new strain have been reported in Denmark, as well as one case in the Netherlands and another in Australia, according to the WHO. "Across Europe, where transmission is intense and widespread, countries need to redouble their control and prevention approaches," a spokeswoman for WHO Europe said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

