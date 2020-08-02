WHO expects 'lengthy' coronavirus pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization on Saturday warned the coronavirus pandemic was likely to be "lengthy" as it met to evaluate the situation, six months after sounding the international alarm.

The WHO emergency committee "highlighted the anticipated lengthy duration of this COVID-19 pandemic" when it met on Friday, WHO said in a statement, warning of "the risk of response fatigue in the context of socio-economic pressures".