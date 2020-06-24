WHO expects virus cases to hit 10mn next week, yet to peak in Americas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Wednesday it expected coronavirus cases to hit 10 million worldwide in the next week, as it warned the virus was yet to peak in the Americas.

"We expect to reach a total of 10 million cases in the next week," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.