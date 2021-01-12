WHO expert team to arrive in Wuhan, China on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) experts tasked with investigating the origins of the novel coronavirus will fly from Singapore to Wuhan, here on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

"They will hold joint scientific study and cooperation with Chinese scientists on the origin of virus," he said during his regular briefing held here.

According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), the WHO experts will come to China on January 14 to conduct joint research with Chinese scientists on the origin-tracing of the novel coronavirus, the third such visit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After consultation between the two sides, the WHO international experts team on the traceability of the novel coronavirus will visit China on January 14 to conduct joint scientific cooperation with Chinese scientists," according to a statement published on the NHC website.

Earlier, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus introduced at a virtual media briefing that WHO experts will prepare scientific plans with their Chinese counterparts for identifying the zoonotic source of the disease.

Tedros specified that the experts will develop the scope and terms of reference for a WHO-led international mission, whose objective is to advance the understanding of animal hosts for COVID-19 and ascertain how the disease jumped between animals and humans.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in January 2019, the WHO has dispatched scientists to China twice in an effort to trace the virus origin, first in February and then in July.