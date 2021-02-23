UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Experts Accuses Western Media Of Distorting Information On Wuhan Trip

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

WHO experts accuses Western media of distorting information on Wuhan trip

COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A Danish professor on a World Health Organization team on the COVID-19 origin-tracing mission in Wuhan has criticized Western media outlets for distorting information about cooperation with Chinese authorities, local news reported Tuesday.

"There was a lot of data ready when we arrived," Thea Kolsen Fischer, professor of virus epidemics and infections at the University of Copenhagen, said in an interview published by the Danish newspaper Politiken.

A misguiding report published by The New York Times on Feb. 12 accused Chinese scientists of refusing to share important data about the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing independent investigators for the WHO.

"We had mutual respect for each other's views and competencies," Fischer said, praising the cooperation between the WHO team and the Chinese experts on data and hypotheses during their month-long research.

The expert commended both the WHO team and the Chinese experts for managing to stay free of any major political interests.

"I can't stress enough how rewarding a process the trip has been. It went beyond all expectations in many ways. When we have had discussions in the expert team, it has only been based on data and documentation," she said.

The international team arrived in Wuhan on Jan. 14 and formed a joint body with Chinese experts for the Chinese part of the global study on the novel coronavirus origins.

At a press conference on Feb. 9, the joint study team said that a laboratory incident is "extremely unlikely" as the cause of COVID-19. It said introduction through an intermediary host species is "the most likely" passway.Direct transmission or introduction through cold-chain food is also likely.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan New York Media All Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New laws in offing to facilitate women more, says ..

8 minutes ago

Guyana Becomes 33rd Country to Approve Russia's CO ..

8 minutes ago

Sri Lankan president, PM receive COVID-19 jabs

8 minutes ago

Adelaide International day two results

8 minutes ago

Georgia reports 493 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

Approved Moong varieties should be cultivated

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.