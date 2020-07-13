UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Experts Arrive In China For Virus Source Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

WHO experts arrive in China for virus source research

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Two experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) have arrived in China for research on the source of the new coronavirus, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying confirmed on Monday.

The two experts will cooperate with Chinese scientists and medical experts and discuss related questions, she said during her regular briefing held here. She however did not provide details on the experts' itinerary in China.

Hua informed that the world health body also believes that to trace to source of the virus is a continuous and developing process, which may involve multiple countries and regions.

She said that experts of WHO will conduct similar inspections in other countries and regions as needed.

At the end of last month, WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had announce to send a team to China as part of a search for the source of COVID-19 saying, "Knowing the source of the virus is very, very important.

" Scientists have speculated that the virus jumped from animals to humans, possibly in a market in Wuhan, after the outbreak in China was reported in December 2019. However, recently, traces of the virus have been found in France and Italy, while in Spain, researchers found positive samples of COVID-19 in sewage water collected in March 2019.

It is the second time this year the WHO has embarked on a mission to China after sending a team in January where they met with public health officials to learn about the response to the cluster of cases that had been reported.

Related Topics

World Water China France Wuhan Spain Italy January March May December 2019 Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

2 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

17 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

26 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

47 minutes ago

Education is the foundation of overall national de ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.