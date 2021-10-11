UrduPoint.com

WHO Experts Back Extra Covid Jab For People With Weak Immune Systems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 10:40 PM

WHO experts back extra Covid jab for people with weak immune systems

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization's vaccine advisers on Monday recommended people with weakened immune systems should be offered an additional dose of all WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines.

The UN health agency's experts also said over-60s fully immunised with China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines should be offered an additional third vaccine dose.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) stressed it was not recommending an additional booster dose for the population at large, which is already being rolled out in some countries.

The WHO wants a moratorium on booster doses for the general population until the end of the year to prioritise first doses in the dozens of nations starved of vaccines.

The WHO's target of getting 10 percent of the population in each country fully vaccinated by the end of September was missed by 56 states.

However almost 90 percent of high-income countries hit the target.

SAGE said it would review the issue of general booster doses on November 11.

Several Covid-19 vaccines have been given WHO approval for emergency use during the pandemic: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

They are all two-dose vaccines, except the Janssen jab.

The WHO is also on the verge of deciding whether to give emergency use listing (EUL) to India's Bharat Biotech jab.

SAGE held a four-day meeting last week to review the latest information and data on a range of vaccines for Covid-19 and other diseases.

Related Topics

India World United Nations China September November All

Recent Stories

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration La ..

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration Law firm in Islamabad

39 minutes ago
 Gambia celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

Gambia celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Korean Minister of For ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solution ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solutions initiative

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic coop ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic cooperation with Malaysian Ambassa ..

2 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive troph ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.